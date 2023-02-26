The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mosaic accounts for about 1.7% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at about $2,911,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 8.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 12.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

