The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,037 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth $2,911,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 12.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

See Also

