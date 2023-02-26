The Graph One Day Volume Reaches $71.91 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One The Graph token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and $71.91 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Graph Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,594,007,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,822,172,015 tokens. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

