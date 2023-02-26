The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IFXA. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($40.96) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($14.29) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($20.96).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

