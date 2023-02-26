Teton Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,100 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Manitowoc worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 125.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 10.4% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 65,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Towle & Co grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 125.5% in the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,076,000 after acquiring an additional 902,423 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 39.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 8.5% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 119,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $18.10 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.