Teton Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,000 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Garrett Motion worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTX. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,509,000. EVR Research LP raised its position in Garrett Motion by 73.7% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 309,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Garrett Motion by 16.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 912,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 127,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Garrett Motion by 74.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 117,617 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

Garrett Motion Profile

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $499.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.31. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

(Get Rating)

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.