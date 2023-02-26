Teton Advisors Inc. Has $491,000 Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 51,260 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 593.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after buying an additional 708,603 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 318,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 271,649 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSII opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $61.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSII. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

