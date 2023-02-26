Terran Coin (TRR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.44 Million

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $6.22 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded down 51.5% against the dollar. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

