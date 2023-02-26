Terra Classic (LUNC) One Day Volume Hits $49.08 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $49.08 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011028 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005155 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00007379 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001203 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004305 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001900 BTC.
About Terra Classic
Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,869,582,152,605 coins and its circulating supply is 6,868,290,892,026 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
