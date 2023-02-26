Tenset (10SET) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $127.64 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $127.64 million and approximately $72,390.15 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tenset has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Tenset token can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00003142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00416676 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,518.14 or 0.28173950 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Tenset

Tenset is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,675,679 tokens. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

