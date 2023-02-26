TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Reduced by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $125.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.80. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $144.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

