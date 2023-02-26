TD Securities Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$71.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TECK.B. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$60.88.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$52.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.46. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$32.68 and a twelve month high of C$62.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

