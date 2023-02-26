Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 5,895 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 94.0% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 691.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 60,481 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in CF Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 283.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 373,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after acquiring an additional 276,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Barclays decreased their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day moving average is $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

