Systematic Financial Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KeyCorp Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.71%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

