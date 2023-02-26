Systematic Financial Management LP Cuts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,218 shares of company stock worth $3,072,398 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on DHI. Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

DHI opened at $91.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $104.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

