Syscoin (SYS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $141.92 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $141.92 million and $1.91 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 753,571,731 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

