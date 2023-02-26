Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Price Target Raised to GBX 213 at Barclays

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.53) to GBX 213 ($2.57) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Synthomer from GBX 220 ($2.65) to GBX 210 ($2.53) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Synthomer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Synthomer Stock Performance

SYYYF opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. Synthomer has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $1.61.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

