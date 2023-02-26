Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Synectics Stock Performance

LON:SNX opened at GBX 130 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4,333.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. Synectics has a twelve month low of GBX 90.55 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.45 ($1.70).

Get Synectics alerts:

Synectics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Synectics’s previous dividend of $1.50. Synectics’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Synectics Company Profile

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.