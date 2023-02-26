Symbol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $701,250.97 (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, Symbol has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Symbol has a market capitalization of $212.09 million and $701,250.97 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Symbol

Symbol’s genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

