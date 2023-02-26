Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Acquired by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 27,680 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

STRO stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sutro Biopharma Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STRO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

(Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.