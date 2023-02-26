Susquehanna Boosts Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target to $15.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Magnite from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Vertical Research cut Magnite to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Magnite to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of MGNI opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. Magnite has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $14.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 391.9% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Magnite by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Magnite by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

