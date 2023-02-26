SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Hits $1.34 on Major Exchanges

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $297.45 million and approximately $32.70 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00005670 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

