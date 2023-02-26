sUSD (SUSD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.18 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC on exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $50.52 million and $1.18 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 50,387,674 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

