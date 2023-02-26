Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SAUHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Straumann from CHF 153 to CHF 147 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Straumann in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.50.

Straumann Price Performance

Shares of SAUHY stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. Straumann has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $16.72.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

