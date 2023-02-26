StockNews.com Lowers Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.62. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.82 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.26%.

In related news, Director William Gregory Terry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,124 shares in the company, valued at $589,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 126,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 81,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

