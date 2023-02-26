StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

SPLP opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $940.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.59.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.