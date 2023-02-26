StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $39.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 4.29. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

About Fuel Tech

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

