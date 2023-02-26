StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Fuel Tech Stock Performance
Shares of FTEK opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $39.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 4.29. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.75.
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.
