STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €33.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 1.3 %

EPA STM opened at €44.61 ($47.46) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.70. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($13.19) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($22.82).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

