Stephens Increases Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $40.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CAKE. Citigroup downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.45.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $38.37 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

See Also

