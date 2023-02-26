Steem (STEEM) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.23 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $102.90 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,177.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.84 or 0.00404880 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014331 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00091012 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.31 or 0.00648508 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.00580982 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000784 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00177984 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 427,881,207 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
