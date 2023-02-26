Stantec (NYSE:STN) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

STN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Stantec Stock Performance

NYSE STN opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14. Stantec has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 45.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 35.7% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 12.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 13.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Featured Stories

