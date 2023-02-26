Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) is Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,350 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for approximately 3.7% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Splunk worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 179.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK stock opened at $101.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.30. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $150.79.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.18.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

