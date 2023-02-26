SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Bought by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 60,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $35.95 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11.

