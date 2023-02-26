SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,405 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.78% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $198,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

DIA opened at $328.12 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $354.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.53.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.