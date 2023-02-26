SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,864 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.73 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70.

