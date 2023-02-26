Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRNE. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Dawson James cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Up 46.1 %
Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.