Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRNE. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Dawson James cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Up 46.1 %

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,669,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,179,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,664,000 after purchasing an additional 229,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,622,000. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

