Smooth Love Potion Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $138.55 million and approximately $64.49 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00416676 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,518.14 or 0.28173950 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,478,503,554 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,478,451,470 tokens. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars.

