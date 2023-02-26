SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.41 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001761 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $492.74 million and approximately $111.60 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010320 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00032708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00042528 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022685 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00216881 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,233.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002730 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,204,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.42178855 USD and is up 5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $292,508,260.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

