Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SHPH)

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 27th. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,225,888 shares in its initial public offering on August 31st. The total size of the offering was $9,966,469 based on an initial share price of $8.13. After the expiration of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHPH opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $126.26.

Institutional Trading of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for sensitizing cancers to radiation therapy. Its products in clinical stage include Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and soft tissue sarcomas; and Doranidazole, an injectable hypoxic cell radiation sensitizer for treatment of pancreatic, lung, and liver cancers.

