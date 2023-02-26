ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Lake Street Capital

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SSTI. TheStreet raised ShotSpotter from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.60 million, a PE ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. ShotSpotter has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 92.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 22.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

