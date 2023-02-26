ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Lake Street Capital

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on SSTI. TheStreet raised ShotSpotter from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Shares of SSTI stock opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.60 million, a PE ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. ShotSpotter has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45.
ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
