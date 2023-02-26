Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 673.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,146,710 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 0.8% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Shopify worth $66,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 386,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 27,698 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 23.4% in the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,302,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,842,000 after buying an additional 1,006,852 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 172,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 79,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,838,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. DZ Bank raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shopify Trading Down 3.8 %

About Shopify

NYSE:SHOP opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50.

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

