Shaolin Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Aequi Acquisition worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Aequi Acquisition by 305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 301,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 226,770 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the third quarter worth $8,331,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Aequi Acquisition by 24.1% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 917,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 178,164 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aequi Acquisition Stock Performance

Aequi Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

About Aequi Acquisition

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

