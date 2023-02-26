Shaolin Capital Management LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 232,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:PV opened at $6.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $339.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.01.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

