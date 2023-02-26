Seven Grand Managers LLC Buys Shares of 25,000 Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Viridian Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.7% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Seven Grand Managers LLC owned about 0.09% of Viridian Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,868,000 after buying an additional 432,500 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,660,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,047,000 after buying an additional 360,019 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,084,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,049,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares during the period.

VRDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $1,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 430,905 shares in the company, valued at $15,857,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $440,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,857,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,373 shares of company stock worth $5,345,495. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRDN opened at $32.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $936.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 17.35, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

