Seven Grand Managers LLC Buys New Position in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. Sovos Brands accounts for about 4.2% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sovos Brands by 565.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Sovos Brands by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.21. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.27 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07.

Insider Transactions at Sovos Brands

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CMO Priscilla Tuan sold 5,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $70,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 253,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,288.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $135,161.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,515,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,083,304.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Priscilla Tuan sold 5,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $70,243.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 253,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,288.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,869 shares of company stock worth $580,819. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SOVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Sovos Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Articles

