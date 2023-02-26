Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.08.

Semtech Stock Performance

Semtech stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.69. Semtech has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $73.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $177.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,921,000 after buying an additional 1,331,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after purchasing an additional 151,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Semtech by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,738,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Semtech by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,972,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,432,000 after purchasing an additional 453,726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Semtech by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,227,000 after purchasing an additional 716,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

