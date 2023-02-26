Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEMGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The health services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SEM traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,299. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.65%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 35.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

