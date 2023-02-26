Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The health services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SEM traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,299. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.65%.

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 35.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

