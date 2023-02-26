Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 88,043 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Truist Financial increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.3 %

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $176.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Articles

