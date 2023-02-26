Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 16,638 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,638 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

