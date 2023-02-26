Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 505,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 8.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 24.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CONMED by 15.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 4.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $401,895.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $155.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.94. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently -28.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

